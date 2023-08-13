BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.9% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 92.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on META. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

