BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 836,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,307,704.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 212,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,147 over the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of CTR opened at $34.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 172.79%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

