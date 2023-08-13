BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 987 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

