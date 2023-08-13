BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

