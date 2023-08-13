Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $82.02. 634,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,158. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,410 shares of company stock worth $1,466,709. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 318,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after acquiring an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

