Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.09 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

