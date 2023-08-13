Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 1,744,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,620.0 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

BJCHF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and firefighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.