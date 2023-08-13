Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Belden accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,332,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,588,000.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.68. 254,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,232. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.24.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.