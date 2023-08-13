Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.80.

Get Belden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Stock Up 1.2 %

Belden stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Belden by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Belden by 29.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Belden by 19.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the second quarter worth $2,055,000.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.