Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Update

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLTE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:BLTE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,466. Belite Bio has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Belite Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.