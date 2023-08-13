Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $3,875,790. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

