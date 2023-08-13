Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.90.

BSY opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares in the company, valued at $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,962 shares of company stock valued at $11,458,382 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

