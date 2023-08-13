Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 1.1% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

