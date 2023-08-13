Beta Wealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,051,000 after buying an additional 1,321,601 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.37. 11,823,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,098,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.