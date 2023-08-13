Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 12,305,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,239,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

