Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.10. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.94.

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

