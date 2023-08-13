Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,914 JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 57,552.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 74,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of JPRE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.21. 1,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $53.95.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

