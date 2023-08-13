Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,973,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,083,904. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

