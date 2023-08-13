Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 2,061 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.21. 6,911,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,730,285. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.93.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

