Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 3,121 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 889,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

