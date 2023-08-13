Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 3,724 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.1% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.97. 3,611,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

