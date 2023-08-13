Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 151,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,750. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

