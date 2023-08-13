Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 68.1% in July

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the July 15th total of 500,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Frank Karbe purchased 137,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,483.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Better Therapeutics news, CEO Frank Karbe purchased 137,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $100,013.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,429 shares in the company, valued at $313,483.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Berman acquired 54,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $40,005.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 388,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,379.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,699,462 shares of company stock worth $1,240,691. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Better Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

BTTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,450. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

