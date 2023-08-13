BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

BetterLife Pharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Friday. 34,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,579. BetterLife Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

