Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 698,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 91,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.32.

XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

