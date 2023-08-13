Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 154,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

