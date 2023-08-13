Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

Biogen Trading Up 1.7 %

BIIB opened at $273.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.