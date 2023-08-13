Bitcoin Latinum Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00011749 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $5,378.60 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

