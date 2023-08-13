BitcoinBR Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.95 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $580.07 and approximately $130.95 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 105.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

