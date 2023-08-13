Bitcoiva Price Hits $8.47 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $135.92 million and $437,121.62 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $8.47 or 0.00028810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,401.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00782003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00122312 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018153 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.45235024 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $396,931.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.