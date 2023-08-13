Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in July

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 42.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bitfarms by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BITF. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 5,832,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,845,890. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 102.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

