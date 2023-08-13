BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BlackLine

Shares of BL opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.