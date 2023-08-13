BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BFZ stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.10.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,467.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,737,626.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFZ. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,423,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.