BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
BFZ stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,467.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,737,626.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
