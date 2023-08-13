BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $292,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 187,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

