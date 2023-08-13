BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

