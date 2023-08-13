BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.18 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.