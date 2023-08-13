BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

