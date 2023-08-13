BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 177.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $132,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.85 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.