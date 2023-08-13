BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BKN opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

