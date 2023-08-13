BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

