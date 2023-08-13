BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

