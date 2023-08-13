Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 167,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 62,328 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.