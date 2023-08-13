BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,397. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

