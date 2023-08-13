BNB Price Reaches $240.33 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $36.98 billion and approximately $288.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $240.33 or 0.00818590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,941 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,853,009.35810277. The last known price of BNB is 240.09183195 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1565 active market(s) with $279,912,307.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
