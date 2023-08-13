BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 102.1% in July

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

