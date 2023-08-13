BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 102.1% in July

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 102.1% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
