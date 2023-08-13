Boston Partners Acquires 241,455 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Omnicom Group worth $56,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

