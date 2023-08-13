Boston Partners Buys 1,853,840 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,840 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.44% of Laureate Education worth $45,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 31.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 135.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 178.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Harvey Sinkfield III sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $127,560.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,771 shares in the company, valued at $964,857.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

