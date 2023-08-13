Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 354.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,993 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.77% of Acuity Brands worth $101,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $164.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

