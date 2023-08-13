Boston Partners Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,487,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth about $7,483,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, August 7th.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HRB opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.