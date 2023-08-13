Boston Partners Purchases 147,124 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.48% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $64,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $179.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $97.76 and a 1-year high of $180.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chester J. Culver sold 300 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $44,562.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,869 shares of company stock valued at $768,802. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.